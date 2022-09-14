Backstrom (hip) is expected to begin on-ice work within the next week, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Backstrom hasn't been on the ice since undergoing resurfacing surgery on his left hip in June. El-Bashir adds that Backstrom won't be doing anything strenuous once he's back on skates, so he remains in the early stages of his recovery. The 34-year-old center is not expected to return before January, and it's a difficult procedure he's coming back from, so his status for the season will depend on how he progresses as he adds more stress on his hip.