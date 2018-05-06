Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Expected to play in Game 6
Head coach Barry Trotz said Backstrom (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Backstrom exited in the third period and did not return. Trotz added that they will "see where he is tomorrow", but there seems to be guarded optimism that the 30-year-old Swede won't miss any time. However, the situation is fluid, so check back for updates before setting your fantasy lineups tomorrow.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Exits Game 5 with upper-body injury•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Continues to pile on helpers•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Three helpers in Game 3 win•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Finds back of the net•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Big three-point game carries team to OT win•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Picks up two more assists•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...