Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Expected to play in Game 6

Head coach Barry Trotz said Backstrom (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Backstrom exited in the third period and did not return. Trotz added that they will "see where he is tomorrow", but there seems to be guarded optimism that the 30-year-old Swede won't miss any time. However, the situation is fluid, so check back for updates before setting your fantasy lineups tomorrow.