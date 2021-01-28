Backstrom (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup Thursday against the Islanders, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom was forced out late in the third period of Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders but should be good to go when the puck drops Thursday. With Lars Eller (upper body) not expected to play, the 33-year-old playmaker could even see a slight uptick in minutes, so make sure he's in your lineups.