Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Expected to return Thursday

Backstrom (illness) expects to be in the lineup Thursday against the Bruins, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Backstrom missed Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers but is trending towards being ready for a Thursday showdown with the Bruins. Check back for final confirmation but all signs point to an imminent return for the 29-year-old Swede.

