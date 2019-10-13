Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Extends hot streak
Backstrom tallied an assist while logging 17:01 of ice time during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
Backstrom has posted a goal and four points during a three-game point streak. The 31-year-old Swede has five points in six games this season and gets heavy minutes on Washington's vaunted top power-play unit (4:43 average), so keep him rolling.
