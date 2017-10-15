Play

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Extends point streak to five games and 11 points

Backstrom extended his point streak to five games and 11 points with his third goal of the season in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Flyers.

Backstrom was a surprising zero rating on the game which is pretty remarkable given the number of pucks surrendered by the Caps. Backstrom should be ridden hard.

