Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Extends point streak to five games and 11 points
Backstrom extended his point streak to five games and 11 points with his third goal of the season in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Flyers.
Backstrom was a surprising zero rating on the game which is pretty remarkable given the number of pucks surrendered by the Caps. Backstrom should be ridden hard.
