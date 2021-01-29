Backstrom tallied two power-play assists and two shots during Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Islanders.
Backstrom has compiled two goals and six points over a four-game point streak. The 33-year-old has been a dependable producer during his career and his floor should remain fairly solid once Alex Ovechkin (COVID-19 protocols) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols return to action and draw some attention from opposing defenses.
