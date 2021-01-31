Backtrom scored and added two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins on Saturday.

Backstrom is on a five-game, nine-point streak (three goals, six assists) and has 13 points, including five goals, in nine games so far. That puts him fifth in the NHL in scoring, ahead of Nathan MacKinnon and Anze Kopitar. Backstrom can't possibly keep up this torrid pace -- he last produced like this in the second and third years of his 14-season career. Milk this for all its worth and maybe even consider trading high.