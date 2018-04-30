Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Finds back of the net
Backstrom sealed Sunday's Game 2 victory over Pittsburgh with an empty-net tally.
The empty netter was Backstom's first point of the series, as well as his first time on the scoresheet since Game 5 of the Caps' first-round series against Columbus. Despite centering the team's second line -- meaning he's playing on a different line than longtime running mate Alex Ovechkin -- Backstrom is still finding ways to be productive. Through eight postseason contests, Backstrom has nine points, including six on the power play.
