Backstrom scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Backstrom tapped home an Evgeny Kuznetsov cross-crease feed to give Washington a 3-2 lead midway through the second period. It was Backstrom's first goal of the season and gave him three points through his first two games. Backstrom, 33, has consistently produced 70-plus points throughout his NHL career when he's played a full season, and he managed to supply 54 last year in only 61 games.