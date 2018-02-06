Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Finds twine
Backstrom found the back of the net in a 4-3 defeat to Vegas on Sunday.
The goal gave Backstrom his first tally after the All-Star break, but after a torrid four game stretch that saw him card eight points over the start of the New Year, the Swede has cooled off and only posted three points (two goals, one assist) in his last nine games. Even with the minor slump, Backstrom has excellent linemates by his side in Andre Burakovsky and T.J. Oshie, and has been seeing tremendous amounts of power-play time -- he's skated for three minutes or more on the man advantage each of his last 11 games. The points should begin appearing on the scoresheet soon for the Swede.
