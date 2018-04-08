Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Finishes season with 14 points in last eight games

Backstrom scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 win over New Jersey.

Backstrom finished the season with 14 points in his last eight games. It pushed him to 71 points -- this was the seventh season where he tallied at least 70 points. Backstrom will be 31 in November, so it's fair to say his best is behind him. But he should continue to deliver solid playmaking production for a couple more years given the scoring studs that surround him.