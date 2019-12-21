Play

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Four-point outburst in Jersey

Backstrom scored two goals and two assists in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

The 32-year-old added three shots, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating to his ledger. Backstrom got held off the scoresheet Monday when the Caps were shut out in Columbus, ending his six-game point streak, but he bounced back with a vengeance in this one. On the year, Backstrom has eight goals and 27 points through 28 games, and his chemistry with Alex Ovechkin remains as strong as ever.

More News
Our Latest Stories