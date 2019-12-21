Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Four-point outburst in Jersey

Backstrom scored two goals and two assists in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

The 32-year-old added three shots, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating to his ledger. Backstrom got held off the scoresheet Monday when the Caps were shut out in Columbus, ending his six-game point streak, but he bounced back with a vengeance in this one. On the year, Backstrom has eight goals and 27 points through 28 games, and his chemistry with Alex Ovechkin remains as strong as ever.