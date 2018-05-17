Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Game-time call

Backstrom (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus the Lightning on Thursday, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.

The Capitals, as expected, are being vague about Backstrom's condition ahead of Game 4 despite giving him the day-to-day label. He hasn't played at all in the conference finals but the Swede has game-breaking passing skills and there's no doubt that a healthy Backstrom would make a tangible difference in the team's effort to sneak past the Bolts. Consider checking back around pregame warmups to see if Backstrom will be fit to play.

