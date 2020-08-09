Backstrom (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's round-robin clash with the Bruins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom's status for Sunday's round-robin finale won't be confirmed until the Capitals take the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy players should plan accordingly. If the 32-year-old vet is unable to go, Travis Boyd will likely get bumped up to the second line.