Backstrom will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 4 against the Islanders, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom has missed Washington's last two games while in the NHL's concussion protocol, but he skated Monday, and he was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, which suggests he'll have a real shot at returning to action in Game 4. That'd be a fantastic development for the Capitals, who are on the brink of elimination after dropping the first three games of the series to the Isles. Confirmation on Backstrom's status won't surface until pregame warmups, so fantasy players hoping to deploy him in daily lineups should plan accordingly.