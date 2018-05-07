Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Game-time call Monday
Backstrom (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Monday's Game 6 clash with Pittsburgh, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Backstrom was originally expected to play according to coach Barry Trotz, who appears to have taken a step back in regards to the center's availability. If the Swede is unable to suit up, Travis Boyd is slated to fill in him. The 29-year-old Backstrom has tallied five points in this series, so replacing him will be no easy task for Boyd.
