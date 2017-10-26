Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Game-time call Thursday

Backstrom (illness) sat out the team's morning skate and is a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup in Vancouver.

The star pivot was a full-participant in Wednesday's practice, so it's safe to surmise that Backstrom picked up the illness in the last 24 hours. A good indicator as to Backstrom's availability will be whether or not he takes the ice for warmups, unless of course official word has already been given by then. If Backstrom's unable to go, the recently recalled Chandler Stephenson will draw in to the lineup and serve as the Caps' No. 2 center.