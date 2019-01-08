Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Game-time call Tuesday

Backstrom missed the Capitals' morning skate with an illness and is being labeled as a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Flyers, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom will likely take most of the morning and afternoon to recuperate from the ailment before the Capitals re-evaluate his status a few hours prior to the 7:30 p.m. EST puck drop. If Backstrom is sidelined Tuesday, Lars Eller could move up from the third line to quarterback Washington's second line.