Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Game-time call

Backstrom (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Friday's Game 1 matchup against the Lightning, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Backstrom missed the decisive Game 6 contest versus the Penguins on Monday due to his upper-body injury and now it appears he could be watching from the press box Friday as well. If the center is unable to give it a go, Lars Eller is slated to replace him both on the second line and the power play. Prior to getting hurt, Backstrom racked up 13 points in his 11 postseason outings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories