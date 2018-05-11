Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Game-time call
Backstrom (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Friday's Game 1 matchup against the Lightning, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Backstrom missed the decisive Game 6 contest versus the Penguins on Monday due to his upper-body injury and now it appears he could be watching from the press box Friday as well. If the center is unable to give it a go, Lars Eller is slated to replace him both on the second line and the power play. Prior to getting hurt, Backstrom racked up 13 points in his 11 postseason outings.
