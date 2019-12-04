Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Game-time decision in L.A.
Backstrom (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Backstrom has missed six games with the injury. If he's able to play against the Kings, Travis Boyd or Nic Dowd could end up as a healthy scratch. Backstrom participated in practice Monday, which indicates he's close to returning. The Capitals won't have a morning skate Wednesday, so the Swede's status will be up in the air until coach Todd Reirden meets with the media.
