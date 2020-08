Backstrom (concussion) will be a game-time call for Thursday's Game 5 against the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Backstrom has skated with the Capitals' extras for three consecutive days, so if he's able to join the main group for Thursday's morning skate, he'll have a great shot at returning to action for a must-win Game 5. The 32-year-old pivot has picked up one helper in four games thus far this postseason.