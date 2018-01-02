Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Game-time decision Tuesday
Backstrom is ill and will be a game-time decision for Tuesday night's game in Carolina, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.
Backstrom has gone on stretches of success and struggle throughout the season and it looked like he may have just been starting a run of the former after posting a multi-point effort for the first time in nine games Saturday. Look for updates on the Swede's status prior to the 7 PM Eastern puck drop.
