Backstrom notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Backstrom has picked up three helpers over his last six games, though he's also gone minus-3 in that span. The 35-year-old center is up to 10 points through 20 contests this season, and he's added 33 shots on net, 16 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating while filling a middle-six spot in the lineup.