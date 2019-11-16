Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Generates power-play helper
Backstrom notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Backstrom has taken a step back this year, with 16 points through 21 games. He has eight points with the man advantage, but is also carrying a minus-5 rating after getting caught on the ice frequently Friday. The Swede is still a strong point producer, especially when he can feed the likes of Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson.
