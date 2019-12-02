Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Gets in full practice
Backstrom (upper body) practiced in a full contact jersey Monday, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Backstrom's full practice Monday bodes well for his chances of returning Tuesday in San Jose, but confirmation of his status should arrive prior to puck drop. The Swede's owners will want to get Backstrom in the lineup as soon as he returns, as he's recorded a respectable 18 points through 23 games played.
