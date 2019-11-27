Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Gets in non-contact practice
Backstrom (upper body) skated in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
This is a step in the right direction for Backstrom, who will remain out of the lineup Wednesday. He'll likely need to go through a full contact session before getting back into game action, and the Capitals are hoping he's able to do that before the team's back-to-back set Friday against Tampa Bay and Saturday in Detroit.
