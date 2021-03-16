Backstrom tallied a goal on his only shot and was plus-2 in a 6-0 win over the Sabres on Monday.

Backstrom cleaned up a T.J. Oshie rebound on the doorstep to give the Capitals a 2-0 lead less than three minutes into the second period. It was the fifth time in the last six games Backstrom was able to find the scoresheet, but he hadn't lit the lamp since Feb. 28. Despite that brief dry spell, the 33-year-old still tops the Capitals with 11 goals while also pacing the club in points (31) and assists (20).