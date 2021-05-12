Backstrom (lower body) had one shot on goal and one hit in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Boston.
Backstrom, who sat out Saturday's clash with Philadelphia, didn't figure in on either Washington goal, but he did log just under 19 minutes of ice time. The 33-year-old led the Capitals in points (53) and assists (38) during the regular season but will enter the playoffs with just one goal in his last 12 contests.
