Backstrom scored a goal and an assist on two shots, leading the Capitals to a 6-1 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

The second star of the game, Backstrom would give the Capitals a 4-0 lead on the power play, scoring on a loose puck in front of Anton Khudobin. The Swedish forward would also add an assist on John Carlson's power-play goal. Backstrom seems to be heating up as of late, scoring points in four of his last five games with five points in that span. On the season, Backstrom has six goals and 17 points in 30 games.