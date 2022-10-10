Backstrom (hip) was moved to long-term injured reserve Monday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Backstrom underwent left hip resurfacing surgery in mid-June. A timetable for his return has not been provided, but it is expected to be a "lengthy" process.
