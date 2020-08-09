Backstrom (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Sunday's round-robin match versus Boston.
Backstrom will skate on the Capitals' second line and top power-play unit during Sunday's round-robin finale. The 32-year-old pivot has recorded one assist and two shots on goal through Washington's first two round-robin contests.
