Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Held of scoresheet again Monday
Backstrom has failed to register a point in the last six games.
The Swedish playmaker is in the midst of an unusually long scoring drought at the moment with his last point occurring on Oct. 20 -- despite an increase in his shot production (16) over that time. Frustration on the part of fantasy owners is certainly warranted, but there is no reason to panic. The fourth overall pick from the 2006 NHL Entry Draft has been a consistent performer over his career, so things are bound to turn around for him soon. He's an excellent buy-low candidate if you can try and pluck him off a rival's roster.
