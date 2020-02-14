Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Ignites road rally

Backstrom scored a power-play goal on two shots in a 3-2 win over Colorado on Thursday.

The Capitals were trailing 2-0 when Backstrom converted a backdoor feed with the man advantage at 11:37 of the second period. It was the first goal in seven games for Backstrom, who extended his point streak to four games despite the goal-scoring dry spell. The 32-year-old has 11 goals and 45 points in 49 games, but owns his lowest shooting percentage (9.3) since 2013-14.