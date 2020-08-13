Backstrom is in the concussion protocol and will miss Game 2 versus the Islanders on Friday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Backstrom has yet to score a goal during the postseason, picking up just one assist in four appearances. Fortunately for the Caps, Lars Eller (personal) will be available to slot into Backstrom's spot in the top-six. Once cleared to play, the world-class center figures to retake his spot on the power-play and should provide top-end fantasy value.