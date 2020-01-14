Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Inks five-year extension

Backstrom signed a five-year, $46 million contract extension with the Capitals on Tuesday,

With Backstrom's 10-year, $67 million contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Capitals have elected to keep their franchise assist leader in the fold through his age-37 campaign in 2024-25. Even as he heads into the final stanza of his career, Backstrom has remained a highly productive running mate for star wing Alex Ovechkin, notching at least 50 helpers in each of the past six seasons. The extension likely ensures that the Swedish center will remain with Washington for the remainder of his storied career.