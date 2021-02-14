Backstrom scored a goal on his only shot and had two PIM in a 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Backstrom picked Evgeni Malkin's pocket in front of the Pittsburgh net and slipped a backhander through Tristan Jarry to pull the Capitals to within 4-3. The goal extended Backstrom's point streak to three games (two goals, three assists), although his fantasy managers might want to look away from his 2-for-14 performance on faceoffs (12.5 percent). The 33-year-old has been exceptionally consistent in 2020-21, landing on the scoresheet in all but two of his 13 contests, and leads the Caps in points (17), goals (six), assists (11) and power-play points (six).