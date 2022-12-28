Backstrom (hip) entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Although he began practicing in a full-contact jersey on Dec. 17, Backstrom's still on long-term injured reserve and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his season debut, so this latest development may not affect his timeline. Another update on the 35-year-old Swede should surface once he's activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list.