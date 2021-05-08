Backstrom (lower body) will not play Saturday against the Flyers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom is considered day-to-day and no update regarding his availability for Tuesday's regular season finale against the Bruins has been made. The 33-year-old has posted 15 goals and 53 points in 54 games. The shorthanded Capitals will roll with 11 forwards for Saturday's contest.