Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Late-season surge continues in win

Backstrom recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Monday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

The veteran center is finding his form at the right time for the Caps and fantasy owners, as he's now collected four goals and 13 assists through 12 March games. With 19 tallies and 63 points for the year, Backstrom is having a bit of a down season overall, and it could also prove to be a sign of things to come now that his offensive prime is in the rearview mirror. He still projects to remain a solid asset in the majority of settings heading into the 2018-19 campaign, though.