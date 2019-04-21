Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Leads Caps with four points

Backstrom scored twice on four shots and added two helpers in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.

The four-point outing doubled his playoff output to eight points. Backstrom has taken on the finisher role with five goals in as many games in the series. He's added 11 hits and 15 shots on goal. Three of his points have come with a man advantage.

