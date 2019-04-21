Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Leads Caps with four points
Backstrom scored twice on four shots and added two helpers in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.
The four-point outing doubled his playoff output to eight points. Backstrom has taken on the finisher role with five goals in as many games in the series. He's added 11 hits and 15 shots on goal. Three of his points have come with a man advantage.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Adds two more points•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Tickles twine twice in win•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Back at practice•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Confirmed scratch Saturday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Could be rested Saturday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sixth straight 70-plus point season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...