Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Lights lamp Tuesday
Backstrom tallied a power-play goal, a minus-3 rating and six shots during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Predators.
It was a night to forget for the Capitals, but Backstrom has been shooting the puck with more success in the last four games, with two goals and 15 shots during that span. If the 31-year-old has a weakness, it's that he doesn't generate enough shots to keep defenders honest. Fantasy owners shouldn't expect a breakout goal-scoring performance by the Swedish center, but his overall offense could tick up if he can become more of a dual-threat, thereby opening up better passing lanes for his exceptional playmaking skills.
