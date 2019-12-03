Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Likely out Tuesday

Backstrom (upper body) is not likely to play Tuesday against the Sharks, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Backstrom has practiced fully in recent days, but the Capitals are going to give him a little more time to get right before returning, which could be as early as Wednesday against the Kings. Lars Eller will continue to man the second-line center spot between Jakub Vrana and T.J. Oshie in the interim.