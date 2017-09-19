Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Likely to open season away from Ovechkin
Head coach Barry Trotz is leaning towards separating Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin to start the season, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The offseason departures of Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams may be to blame as Trotz has to resort to more drastic measures for the sake of depth on his scoring lines. Given the emergence of Evgeny Kuznestov over the last two seasons, it's not surprising that the 29-year-old pivot will be asked to anchor his own unit alongside the talented T.J. Oshie and (most likely) Andre Burakovsky. Given that Backstrom will still be working the top power-play unit, it's not likely his production will suffer too much, but this may be worth considering as your draft unfolds.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Staying put•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Paces team with 86 points in 2016-17•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Headed to Worlds•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Rings up two points in Game 6•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Assists on game-winning goal•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Posts multi-point outing in losing cause•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...