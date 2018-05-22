Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Makes his presence felt
Backstrom posted a pair of assists in Game 6, his first of the Eastern Conference finals, helping his team earn a 3-0 win on Monday over Tampa Bay.
Backstrom hadn't been a factor on the score sheet as Washington lost its grip on the series, but he set T.J. Oshie up twice to get back on track. He'll have to be back on the form he showed in the regular season, where he had 50 assists, for Washington to get past Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Set to return Thursday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Game-time call•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Absent from warmups•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Not yet ruled out for Game 3•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Not in lineup for Game 2•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...