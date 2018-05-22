Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Makes his presence felt

Backstrom posted a pair of assists in Game 6, his first of the Eastern Conference finals, helping his team earn a 3-0 win on Monday over Tampa Bay.

Backstrom hadn't been a factor on the score sheet as Washington lost its grip on the series, but he set T.J. Oshie up twice to get back on track. He'll have to be back on the form he showed in the regular season, where he had 50 assists, for Washington to get past Tampa Bay.