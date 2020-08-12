Backstrom didn't come out of the locker room for the start of the second period, NBC Sports Washington reports.

An injury to Backstrom would stretch a thin center group that is already without Lars Eller (personal). If Backstrom misses a significant chunk of time, he would likely be replaced on the second line by Travis Boyd. Unfortunately, with the league's injury policy, fantasy players may not have much information available until closer to puck drop for Game 2 against the Islanders on Friday.