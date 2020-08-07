Backstrom was not in attendance for Friday's practice session, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Backstrom's potential absence would be a significant blow for the Caps considering they are already without Lars Eller (personal) and would really stretch their center depth. Still, Washington doesn't have to worry about being knocked out of the postseason during its upcoming round-robin clash with Boston on Sunday.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Up to 54 points•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two points against Pens•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two helpers in OT loss•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Earns power-play assist•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two helpers in win•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Collects two apples•