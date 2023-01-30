Backstrom scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Backstrom opened the scoring Sunday on the power play, firing a wrist shot through traffic that got past Ilya Samsonov. It's the first goal of the season for Backstrom in his eighth game since returning from offseason hip surgery. The 35-year-old center now has six points on the year after recording 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) in 47 games last season.