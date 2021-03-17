Backstrom scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Backstrom extended Washington's lead to 3-0 just 28 seconds into the third period, tapping in a backdoor feed from Jakub Vrana with the man advantage. He also assisted on Alex Ovechkin's power-play tally in the middle frame. Backstrom has scored in back-to-back games and has registered at least one point in six of his last seven.