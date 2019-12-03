Play

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: No-go against San Jose

Backstrom (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Sharks, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom will miss a sixth straight contest, but he returned to practice as a full participant Monday, so he's definitely on the verge of rejoining the lineup. The 32-year-old pivot could so as soon as Wednesday against L.A.

